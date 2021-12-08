Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $82,997.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $82,997.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00092379 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

