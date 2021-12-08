Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.30% of Riverview Bancorp worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 393,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 251,978 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $172.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

