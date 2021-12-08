Rivetz (RVT) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $261,515.41 and $604.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00227201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rivetz

RVT is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.