RMB Capital Management LLC Has $49.55 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $171.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

