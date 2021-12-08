ROAD (ROAD) Market Capitalization Tops $67,460.07

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One ROAD coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $67,460.07 and approximately $51,598.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROAD has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.14 or 0.08631848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,942.29 or 1.00139475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002764 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

