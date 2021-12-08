Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 55,485 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Life Storage worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

LSI opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $119.57. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.33 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.