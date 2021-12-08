Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,716 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Old Republic International worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4,087.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

