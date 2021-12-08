Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 4,138 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after buying an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% in the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

