Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $179.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.72.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

