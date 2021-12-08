Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $34,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $260.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

