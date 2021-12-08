Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,502 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.33% of Brighthouse Financial worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 402,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

