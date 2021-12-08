Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Globe Life worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,465,000 after buying an additional 70,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Globe Life by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 115,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.