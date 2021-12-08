Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,174 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH opened at $314.46 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

