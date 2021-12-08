Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.69 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

