Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Everest Re Group worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE stock opened at $270.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.84. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

