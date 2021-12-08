Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FTV opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

