Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 38,082 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 120.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $256.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.94 and its 200-day moving average is $233.25. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.39 and a 1 year high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

