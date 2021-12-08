Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after buying an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $17,757,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 657,343 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after buying an additional 125,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

