Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,716 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Old Republic International worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4,087.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

