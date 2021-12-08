Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,953 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of SLM worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.28.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

