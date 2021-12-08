Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 321,247 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,195 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 321,247 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Halliburton worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 250,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 231,616 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

Shares of HAL opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

