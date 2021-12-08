Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up to $22.73

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $23.52. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 63,375 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,701.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.