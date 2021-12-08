Roche Holding AG Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roche in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roche by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

