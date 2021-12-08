Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 296,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

