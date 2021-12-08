Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:RKH opened at GBX 6.43 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17). The company has a market cap of £29.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.95.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

