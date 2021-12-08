Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $354.05

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $354.05 and last traded at $350.44, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.99 and its 200-day moving average is $306.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,133 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

