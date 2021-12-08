Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.63. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 861,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

