Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 89,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 144,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$35.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.