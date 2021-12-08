Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 109,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,183,465 shares.The stock last traded at $239.84 and had previously closed at $216.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

Get Roku alerts:

The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $32,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.