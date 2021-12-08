Roku Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 154,244 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 106,742 call options.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

Roku stock traded up $22.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.50. 296,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku has a 12 month low of $196.94 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.63. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.2% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

