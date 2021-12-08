ROOBEE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $12.80 million and $1.48 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00207628 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001256 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.