Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.68 and the lowest is $3.64. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $471.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

