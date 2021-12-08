Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Down 8.3%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 70,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 215,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07.

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

