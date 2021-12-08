Rowan M. Trollope Sells 4,925 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.17. 46,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13,418.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $109,108,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43,049.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

