Rune (RUNE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.68 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $11,548.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $292.08 or 0.00594365 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00058047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.63 or 0.08617093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,668.50 or 1.01070857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 9,166 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

