RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €34.89 ($39.20) and last traded at €35.10 ($39.44). 2,375,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.21 ($39.56).

The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.83.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

