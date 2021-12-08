RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.82

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €31.82 ($35.75) and traded as high as €35.55 ($39.94). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €35.21 ($39.56), with a volume of 2,611,745 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.82.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

