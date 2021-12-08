Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) & QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Financial Review

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60% QDM International -403.41% N/A -423.59%

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and QDM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.27 $68.10 million N/A N/A QDM International $120,000.00 18.29 -$957,789.00 ($4.56) -2.29

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty Group and QDM International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.88, indicating a potential downside of 11.84%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than QDM International.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats QDM International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

