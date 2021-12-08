Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Down 24% Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 24% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $854.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,415.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.11 or 0.08799114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00325441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.09 or 0.00946320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00080728 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.19 or 0.00412948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00296180 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

