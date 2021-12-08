S.Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $374,037.00 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $11,440.12 and $374,037.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, S.Finance has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00045107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00218900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

