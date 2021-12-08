S Robson Walton Sells 308,135 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $42,821,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64.

On Tuesday, September 21st, S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23.

On Thursday, September 16th, S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39.

On Thursday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00.

Walmart stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,491,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,163. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

