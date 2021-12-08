Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.21% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.45. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -545.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

