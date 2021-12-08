SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $1.73 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $306,468.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.53 or 0.08651831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,154.75 or 1.00529172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,188,463 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,090 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

