SafeBlast Price Hits $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $2.15 million and $200,183.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,400.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.62 or 0.00951612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00300263 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00028756 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003074 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

