SafeInsure (SINS) Market Capitalization Reaches $222,355.30

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $222,355.30 and $466.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00042216 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,886,236 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

