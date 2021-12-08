Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,470

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,300 ($17.24) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($15.21) to GBX 1,423 ($18.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safestore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.08).

LON SAFE opened at GBX 1,390.36 ($18.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,200.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 723 ($9.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,396 ($18.51). The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

