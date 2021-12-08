Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €128.58 ($144.48).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

EPA SAF opened at €103.78 ($116.61) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €113.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €113.96. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

