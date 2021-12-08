SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,006,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,467. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.46 and a beta of 1.83. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

