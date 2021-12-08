salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,582,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a PE ratio of 147.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.