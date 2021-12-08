salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,923. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $261.00 billion, a PE ratio of 147.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.93 and its 200-day moving average is $263.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

